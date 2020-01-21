ALBURGH – James “Bubby” D. Irick, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife and eight kids on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 82.
He was born in Burlington on December 28, 1937 to the late James & Esther (Jarvis) Irick.
Bubby was a lifelong resident of the area. He married Beverly (Boyce) on October 7, 1955 and the couple raised eight children together. Their family was well known for owning and operating Kay’s Restaurant for 30+ years in the heart of Alburgh. Through the restaurant, Bubby was able to teach his children that hard work will never hurt them, and family was the most important thing in life. He also was in the excavating business with his son for 26 years.
Bubby was an Alburgh icon, and his service to the community was second to none. He was a charter member of the Alburgh Fire Department and served as Chief, he, along with Dr. Esquerra, was instrumental in starting Alburgh Rescue and was one of the first EMT’s in the state of Vermont. He served as a Selectman for the Town of Alburgh for nearly 20 years, and he was on the board of the Alburgh Industrial Development Corporation.
He will be remembered as a die-hard Red Sox fan, the hardest working man you will ever know, and the most caring husband, father, and grandfather of all time. He was truly the patriarch of the Irick family.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Irick; their children, Penny Russell, Candy (Mark) Langlois, Janie Letourneau, Luann (Billy) Beyor, Dennis (Julie) Irick, Dina (Gary) Dragoon, Heidi (Jamie) Gotshall, and Kerri (Tony) Churchill; 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; one brother; seven sisters; and many nieces & nephews. Besides his parents, Bubby was predeceased by a great grandson, Quinten Letourneau; and a sister, Shirley Irick.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4 — 7 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Amadeus Catholic Church, 75 North Main St., Alburgh, VT. Interment will follow in Alburgh Center Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Alburgh Fire Department at the conclusion of services.
For those who wish, contributions in Bubby’s memory may be made to Alburgh Volunteer Fire Department, 4 Firehouse Road, Alburgh, VT 05440 or UVM Home Health & Hospice, 110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com