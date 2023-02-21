James Anderson

Fairfax - James Frederick Anderson (Jim, Jimmy, Red), 74, died at home February 14, 2023 with his family at his side. He was born in Jeffersonville on June 8, 1948.
Jim is survived by Mary his wife of 56 years, daughter Tina Anderson Zettel and her husband Peter, son Jeremy and his wife Cindy, granddaughter Faith (the apple of Jim’s eye), sisters Judith, Kathleen and her husband Michael Jauregui, brother Robert and his partner Kathy LeMay, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Eastman and Pat Root, Sharon and John Palmer, Bruce and Linda Root, and Beverly LaPlante, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Jim was predeceased by his father and mother Robert and Elizabeth (Giddings) Anderson and his treasured mother-in-law Dorothy Root.
Jim graduated from Bellows Free Academy Fairfax and continued his education eventually becoming an HVAC technician. Along this journey Jim wore several hats, including farmer, steel tier, and cement finisher extraordinaire.
Jim was a member of the Masons, Franklin Lodge No. 4, Mt. Sinai Shriners, Northern Vermont Shrine Club Motor Corps, Scottish Rite, Sword of Bunker Hill and ROJ. Jim loved participating in parades as a representative of the Shriners Motor Corps and receiving hi-fives and smiles from the children standing on the sidelines. Jim’s goal was to participate in as many parades as possible to raise funds and awareness for Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Those of you who visited Jim’s home might remember one of his trademark sayings “would you look at the time”. This meant that you could visit as long as you liked, but he was going to bed! Another was “good and you?” when asked how he was doing.
The family would like to thank Donald Miller, MD and Franklin County Home Health/Hospice nurses Heather, Linda and Carol for their tireless and compassionate care.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Fairfax United Church ℅ Sally Sweet, 44 Sweet Slattery Rd, East Fairfield, VT 05448 to assist in the repair of the accessible ramp or to Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Caren St., Springfield, MA 01104 (please state that the donation is in memory of James F. Anderson).
Per Jim’s wishes there will be no services held. A celebration of Jim’s life will be held in the summer. Final wishes for Jim are in the care of A.W. Rich Funeral Home, Fairfax. Messages of condolence or sharing of memories are welcome at awrfh.com.
