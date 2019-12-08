ST. ALBANS – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jacques Andre Bourbeau at age 84. Jacques passed away peacefully at home on December 7, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
Jacques was born in Saint-Felix-de-Kingsey, Quebec on November 20, 1935. He was the third child of six, born to Omer and Yvette Bourbeau.
He was married to the love of his life Helen (Demers) Bourbeau for 62 wonderful years. They had five children, Andre, Normand, Suzanne, JoAnne and Carol. Later years brought even more joy to his life with ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
After marrying Helen, Jacques bought his first farm. He was an incredible dairyman and loved every aspect of farming. Jacques and his brother Gilles bought the former Schibi Farm Supply and turned it into Bourbeau International. In later years, Jacques partnered with his son Andre to run the Bourbeau Cycles motorcycle dealership.
One of Jacques greatest qualities was his love for meeting new people and socializing with relatives, customers and total strangers. The words, “There are no strangers here, only friends you haven’t yet met” applied to Jacques. Some of his favorite past times were bowling, golf, playing pool and watching his favorite team, the Red Sox. Jacques also enjoyed being a member of the Elks, the Knights of Columbus and being on the board of FHA. Above all, Jacques loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Helen (Demers) Bourbeau; son Andre and his wife Karen Bourbeau, son Normand Bourbeau, daughter Suzanne and her husband Randall Pilon, daughter JoAnne and her husband Robert Trahan and daughter Carol and her husband Steve Woodward. In addition, he leaves grandchildren Aimee and Casey Morits, Evan Bourbeau, Corey and Jessica Pilon, Kristin and Brian McCarthy, Lauren Pilon and James Lockerby, Brittany and Billy Melone, Cameron Trahan, Morgan Trahan, Emily Woodward, Adam Woodward and great grandchildren, Garrett, Kyleigh, Avery and Addison Morits, Ella Pilon, Elie, Duncan and Matilda McCarthy and Gracie and Jackson Lockerby. He is also survived by his brother Claude and his wife Jeanne Bourbeau, sisters Pauline Brodeur and Michelle Bourbeau, sister-in-law Georgette Bourbeau, sister-in-law Pauline and her husband Roger Renaud, brother-in-law Marcel Demers and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Omer and Yvette, brother Gilles Bourbeau, brother and sister-in-law Jean and Suzanne Bourbeau, brother-in-law Armand Brodeur, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Armand and Molly Demers and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Andy and Priscilla Demers.
The family would like to thank the wonderful people we have met through Franklin County Rehab and Franklin County Home Health and the hospice workers for the loving care Jacques received during his final months. In particular, we would like to thank Kelly and Amy for the care and support they have shown to Jacques and Helen.
Per his wishes, there will be no visiting hours.
A funeral mass will be offered on Saturday December 14, 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street in St. Albans, followed by a celebration of his life at the St. Albans Elk Club on Gricebrook Road in St. Albans. A private family interment will be in the Spring of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 114 Perimeter Road, Nashua, NH 03063.
Assisting the Bourbeau family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.