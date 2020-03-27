ST. ALBANS – Jacquelyn Ann Beauregard, a lifelong resident, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness.
Born in St. Albans on July 6, 1933, Jackie was the daughter of the late Herbert and Marjorie (Wiley) Fortin. She was 86 years old. On January 3, 1953, at St. Mary’s Church in St. Albans, Jackie married the love of her life, Stanley Beauregard who predeceased her in July 2015, after 62 years of marriage.
After graduating from high school with the Class of 1950, Jackie had jobs at Hood, USAF base, Franklin County Mental Health Clinic, and the University of Vermont, to name a few. She also loved working as a travel agent for several years; offering her and Stan the opportunity to travel the globe.
Survivors include Jackie’s children Robert Beauregard of Discovery Bay, CA, Karen Beauregard of St. Albans, Lisa Richard (Ricky) of Clinton, CT, Eric Beauregard of Charleston, SC, and Stanley Beauregard of Jeffersonville, VT. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Marcia and Dale Coon and nieces, Diane Vieta, Tammy Morissette, and Carolyn Ives, and grandchildren Marie Walton, Darcey Wells, Julia Burbank, Justice Beauregard, Jeremy Beauregard, Kara-Lynn Vlacil, Robert Beauregard, Jonathan Beauregard, Miranda Richard, and Erica Richard, as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Jackie is also survived by two aunts, Virginia Bowles and Betty Hart, both of St. Albans.
In addition to her parents and Stanley Sr., Jackie was predeceased by a son, Mark P. Beauregard, on May 6, 2004.
A heart-felt thank you to the staff of St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Hospice Program of Franklin County Home Health, who took wonderful care of Jackie and treated her as one of their own.
A service will be arranged at a later date.
Those wishing to express condolences are asked to consider the Vermont Association of the Blind and Visually Impaired, 60 Kimball Avenue, South Burlington Vermont 05403. Assisting the family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.