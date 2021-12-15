Jacqueline Marie Ouimet, 85, a resident of Hyde Park for almost fifty years, died peacefully at home on the morning of December 15, 2021, with her family by her side.
Born November 2, 1936, in St. Albans, Vermont, she was the daughter of Ernest and Jeanette Prevost Duquette.
Jackie worked in the Risk Management Department for the County of Dutchess for many years until her retirement.
She was a communicant of St. Peter’s Parish in Hyde Park.
On March 7, 1959, in Indianapolis, Indiana, she married Bernard G. Ouimet, whom Jackie knew since grade school. Her husband of sixty-two years survives at home.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her seven children, Deborah Green and husband, Raymond, Loren Ouimet and wife, Gail, Michael Ouimet and wife, Kim, Duane Ouimet, Daryl Ouimet, Kathy VanSteenburgh, and husband, Joseph, and Judith Ouimet; sixteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her four sisters, Jeanine, Juanita, Diane, and Michelle; two brothers, Norman and Robert; and many nieces and nephews.
Jackie was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Pauline.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place and her ashes will be inurned in Our Lady of the Holy Souls Mausoleum at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, Jackie’s family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 80 Washington Street, Suite 204, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.hvhospice.org)
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet’s Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence, please visit Jackie’s obituary page at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.