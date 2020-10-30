HENDERSON, NV / ENOSBURG FALLS, VT – Jacqueline “Jackie” Ann Broe, died unexpectedly at age 60 in Henderson, Nev. On October 22, 2020, she joined her parents, Joyce (Ward) Broe and Herbert “Peanut” O. Broe, in heaven.
She was born in St. Albans, Vt., on April 8, 1960. She grew up in Enosburg Falls, Vt., where she attended Enosburg public schools until her graduation in 1978. She worked at JCPenney in St. Albans; Tucson, Ariz.; and Henderson, where she made lifelong friends. She loved all children, most especially her two cherished nieces, who she lovingly referred to with her own well-chosen nicknames. She was kind, generous, sweet, and wondrously fun to be around. She had an infectious personality that always lit up the room. She made you feel special and loved, always putting others first. She was up for any adventure; including family trips to the ocean, trips with friends, going out to eat, shopping and going to the casinos in Vegas in hopes of hitting the bonus feature on the slot machines. It would be difficult to find a more avid reader or competitive Scrabble player. She could often be found relaxing, drinking a cup of coffee and completing a crossword puzzle.
She leaves behind her life partner, Darrell Muzzy of Henderson, and his children and grandchildren, her sister, Cynthia “Cindy” (Broe) Vaillancourt and her husband Denis of Franklin, Vt., her nieces Andrea Vaillancourt of Georgia, Vt., and Dena Vaillancout of Milford, Conn., her uncle David Sweet and wife Susan of Deltona, Fla., many additional aunts, uncles and cousins and her countless special friends and neighbors that she has collected everywhere she has lived.
Jackie will be returning to Vermont to be buried alongside her mother and father. Services will be announced in the near future.
Please make any donations in her memory to the American Diabetes Association or any children’s charity of your choice.
Please visit the Goss Life Celebration Homes website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com.
