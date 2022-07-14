Saint Albans – Jacob R. Harton a sophomore at Bellows Free Academy passed away suddenly on Monday July 11th, 2022, at the Northwestern Medical Center, his parents, Cheryl and Mike Harton were at his side.
Jacob’ family will receive friends from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, at the Heald Funeral Home 87 South Main Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, July 21st, 2022, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Albans.
To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.