Jacob Patrick Frei of Georgia, Vermont passed away January 24th, 2023 at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT. Jacob was born in Burlington, VT on May 7, 2004.
He leaves his parents Jodi and Jim Frei and brother Alex of Georgia, VT and his grandparents Jean and Jim Frei of Essex, VT. Jacob will be dearly missed by his beloved aunts, uncles and cousins from near and far as well his close caregivers and friends. Jacob was predeceased by his grandmother, Patricia Mazzacane of Scarborough, Maine and Aunt Carol Hamel of Portland, Maine.
Please see full obituary at https://awrichfuneralhomes.com
