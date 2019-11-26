ST. ALBANS – Isabell R. Cross, 90, affectionately remembered by many as being a “firecracker,” passed away at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in the company of her loving family. She has now joined her late husband, Donald I. Cross.
Isabell was born in St. Albans on December 9, 1928, daughter of Marshall and Edith (Wagner) Richard.
On August 26, 1949, in St. Albans, Isabell married Donald I. Cross. They shared 68 years together until his passing on May 19, 2017.
For many years Isabell maintained the breakfast bar at the former Hotel Kelley and prior to her retirement was employed in housekeeping at the former Kerbs Hospital.
Isabell was a member of the ladies auxiliary of Green Mountain Post 1 American Legion and Robert E. Glidden Post 758 VFW. She was an avid bingo fan and enjoyed playing with her bingo family and cherished the friendships she made. Isabell lived life passionately everyday and will be greatly missed.
She leaves her children, John Cross of St. Albans, Michael Cross and his wife, Suzan of St. Albans and Candie Young and her husband, Steve of Georgia, her grandchildren; Michelle and Ben Patnode, Megan Cross, Eric and Jenna Young and Sara and Stephen Mahieu, her eight great grandchildren, plus several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her loving husband, Isabell was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Phyllis Cross on November 11, 2011 and by her siblings Harry Richard, Marcella Davis, Thelma Richard and Norman Richard.
A private graveside service for both Isabell and Donald will be held in the spring at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Vermont Chapter, 50 Mountain Street, Bristol, VT 05443 or to the American Cancer Society, Vermont Chapter, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495.
Arrangements are by Heald Funeral Home, St. Albans where messages of condolence or the sharing of a memory are welcome at Isabelle’s on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.