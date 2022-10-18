Saint Albans – Iris Barbara Pelkey a lifelong area resident passed away on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, with her family at her side, just days after celebrating her 95th birthday.
Born at home in Highgate on October 13th, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Grace (Bell) Thibault.
On January 3rd, 1949, in Swanton, she married Maynard I. Pelkey, who predeceased her on March 24th, 2007.
Iris was a longtime employee of the Bushey Sporting Goods, and then went onto work at the Cornerstone Restaurant and St. Albans Elks Lodge. She was a life member of the Robert E. Glidden Post # 758, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion.
Survivors include her son, Steven Pelkey and his wife, Joan, of St. Albans and daughter, Kim Heyer and her husband, Jason, of Fairfax, as well as her grandchildren, Matt and Amy Heyer, Sara and Mike Basiliere and step-grandchildren, Jessica and Marc Leo, Allen Metivier and Erin Metivier, great-grandchildren, James and Joe Heyer and Haylee Iris and Harper Basiliere and step-great grandchildren, Owen and Ethan Leo and Patience and Kingdom Semahar.
Iris is also survived by her brother-in-law, Charles Martin and his wife, Shelley, of Swanton, special niece, Vickie Pelkey, many other nieces and nephews and special friends, Louise and George King.
In addition to her parents, Iris was predeceased by her husband of fifty-eight years, Maynard, a brother Orin Thibault and his wife, Joyce, and sister, Betty Martin
A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 27th, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Calvary Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale officiating.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that memorials be made to the Franklin County Rehab Center, 110 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the Pelkey family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
