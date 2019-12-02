SWANTON — Irene R. Casey of Swanton and Glenwood, Fla., a devoted member of the Catholic Church and believer in Jesus Christ, passed away on Nov. 19, 2019.
Irene was born June 9, 1924, in Swanton. She was the daughter of Aldege and Emelia (Moreau) Rocheleau. She graduated from St. Anne’s Academy in 1942.
She married the love of her life, Kenneth Casey, in January 1949. Kenneth predeceased her in 2001.
Irene continued her business education at the University of Vermont and Stetson University, DeLand, Fla. She was employed at Peoples United Bank, formerly Chittenden Trust Co., Swanton, and often substituted in the Alburg Branch office.
She obtained her real estate license in 1964 as a broker and opened her own office in Swanton, being the first female real estate broker in Franklin County.
In 1966, she was appointed by Vermont Governor Philip Hoff to serve on the Department of Agriculture Milk Control Board; again, the first female to serve in that capacity.
In 1974, she and her husband, Kenneth, moved to DeLand, and opened and operated an antique shop. Even though they resided in Florida, she always considered Vermont her home.
She is survived by her sisters, Edna Casey (Mark) of Glenwood, Fla., and Yvonne Fradet (Victor) of DeLand, a brother-in-law, Thomas Forsythe of Swanton, and sister-in-law Marie Rocheleau of DeLand.
She was also predeceased by her brothers, Roland, Andre and his wife Stella Rocheleau, sister, Janet Forsythe, and brother-in-law, Victor Fradet.
She also leaves several nieces and nephews that will miss her dearly.
There will be no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family in Swanton.
Arrangements were held by Lankford Funeral home, DeLand, Fla.