A graveside funeral service for Irene C. Brown, who passed away on January 14th, 2023, will be held on Friday June 16th, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairfax Street, St. Albans. Assisting the Brown family is the Heald Funeral Home.
Irene C. Brown
