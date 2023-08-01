ENOSBURG FALLS - Irene B. LaFlam, age 91, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the Franklin County Rehab Center in St. Albans.
She resided at Franklin County Rehab for the past eight years. Irene was born in Franklin on October 24, 1931 to the late Felix & Doris (Turner) Lamonda.
Irene lived in Enosburg Falls most of her adult life. She was a hard worker and worked at several local business through her life including, Georgette’s Bag Factory, fifteen years at the Northland Hockey Stick Factory, and the Montgomery School House. Even in retirement Irene did some domestic work and provided child care for Dennis & Lucy Brunor. She also cleaned the law office of Doug Devries right up into her 70’s.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Clarence LaFlam; and their son, Paul LaFlam. Irene is survived by her children, Stephen LaFlam and his wife Patricia of Plattsburgh, NY, Connie Loiselle and her husband Norman of Swanton, Nancy Lavery and her fiancée Gerry of Swanton, and Diane Paradis and her husband Henry of Alburgh; and several grandchildren.
Irene’s family would like to give a special thank you to the Franklin County Rehab Center. They are the most compassionate and caring people you will find and make you feel just like family.
Friends and family are invited to Irene’s life celebration to include a graveside memorial service on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Berkshire Center Cemetery, Reservoir Rd., Berkshire, VT.
For those who wish, contributions in Irene’s name may be made to a charity of your choice.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.