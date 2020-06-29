BERKSHIRE CENTER – Idris Elizabeth Chates, age 91, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
She was born in Sheldon on June 18, 1929, the daughter of the late Arnold and Marjorie (Bell) Durack.
Idris grew up in East Franklin and was valedictorian at Enosburg Falls High School. She then graduated from Burlington Business College with an associate degree that she used throughout her lifetime at several businesses; her record keeping skills were unmatched. She married Delbert “Sam” Chates in the early ’50s and the two raised two sons on various dairy farms in Franklin County until purchasing their own in 1972 in Berkshire Center. Idris was incredibly giving, and loved all living creatures, big and small; wherever she was there was usually a four-legged friend not far behind. She enjoyed reading and writing, especially to her friends and family; she cherished staying in touch with her loved ones.
She is survived by her sons, Eric Chates and his wife Anne Marie of Franklin; and Bill Chates and his fiancé Pamela Ploof of Enosburg; grandchildren, Nick, Nathan, and Bryan; great-grandchildren, Maillie, and Caleb; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Idris was predeceased by her husband Delbert “Sam” Chates; and her brother, Garland “Buster” Durack.
Idris’ family would like to thank Harry Benoit at Age Well for all of his help navigating them through this difficult time; the staff at Our Lady of the Meadows who became a second family to Idris; and all of the nurses and doctors at Northwestern Medical Center whose exceptional care did not go unnoticed.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of Idris’ family.
For those who wish, contributions in Idris’ memory may be made to Age Well, 76 Pearl Street, Ste. 201, Essex Junction, VT 05452.
