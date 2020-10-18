EAST FAIFIELD – Hugh P. Dudley Sr., age 85, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home in East Fairfield.
Friends and family are invited to Hugh’s Life Celebration at The Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT on Monday, October 19, 2020 to include visitation from 4-7:00 p.m. with military honors taking place at the conclusion of visitation.
Please visit the Goss Life Celebration Homes website at www.gossfs.com to view Hugh’s obituary, or share condolences, photos and favorite memories.
