Hubert James Woodward, age 74, of St. Albans, VT died peacefully on Monday, March 1, 2020 in Glen Ellyn, IL surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer.
Hubert was born May 15, 1945 in Franklin County, VT to Donald and Alice (Shangraw) Woodward. He spent his youth growing up in the rural town of East Berkshire and was a graduate of Enosburg Falls High School. Hubert served in the US Navy as a submariner from 1965-1971, serving on the USS Shark (SSN-591). Hubert returned from his service to live and work in Northern Vermont, spending more than 25 years at IBM in Essex Junction. He graduated from Trinity College in Vermont in 1993.
The family wishes to acknowledge the outpouring of love and support for Hubert during his brief illness. We knew and loved him dearly, but as we talked to many friends and colleagues we learned of the lives he touched. We heard a great deal about his sense of humor, willingness to help others, and ability to bring a smile or laugh to a conversation.
Hubert’s creativity, sense of humor, and natural instinct for engineering were often on display. He designed and built his own home, crafted toys for children in the family, helped neighbors with major projects, and always helped family with their own projects. Many people have stories of his kindness or his very active sense of humor. The rumors of a Christmas tree at the IBM facility in Essex Junction can neither be confirmed nor denied!
Hubert was a man of quiet faith, who felt giving to others was a privilege. He quietly supported many charitable organizations through the years, never seeking accolades or recognition. Much of this work came to light after his passing and is being continued by the family.
Hubert was preceded in death by his father and mother, Donald and Alice Woodward, and sister Brenda (Woodward) Updegrove. Hubert is survived by his older brother Winslow Woodward and the children and grandchildren of Winslow and Brenda. Hubert loved his brother and sister's families dearly, and their grandchildren brought him great joy.
The family plans to celebrate Hubert’s life once gatherings are permitted. Hubert will be interred with honors in the East Berkshire Congregational Cemetery at a future date.
The family wants to thank the UVM Medical Center for their care and compassion. You made it possible for him to navigate a challenging diagnosis and live the remaining days of his life the way he wanted.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to support Vermont’s Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, an organization that was very important to Hubert. www.takumta.org.
