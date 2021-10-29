Howard F. Constantine, Jr., 52, of Gloversville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday October 13, 2021 at Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Howard was born February 21, 1969, and raised in St. Albans, Vermont. He was a graduate of Bellows Fee Academy in 1986. He played Football in High School. He was an Eagle Scout. He was a graduate of Lyndon State University in 1997 where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Forensic Accounting and became a CPA.
He played AAA baseball at Temple University in PA before becoming ill with his kidney failure. His battle with kidney disease began when he was 23 years old.
He served in the US Marine Corps before enrolling in College.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Frederick and Marion Constantine, His maternal grandmother, Eva Paquette, His father, Howard F. Constantine Sr., a sister, Kimberly Constantine and several aunts and uncles.
He leaves his loving wife, Tina Constantine of Gloversville. They married on August 21, 2021. Even though it was a short time, they were together for 12 years. He also leaves his mother, Sally Constantine, his two brothers, Todd A. Constantine and Christopher Constantine. His sister, Heidi Ashwell and his half- brother, John (Karen) Quihillalt. His step-sons, Chance (Rachel) Lotman of Watertown, NY, Alexander (Cassandra) Lotman of Springhill, FL, Anthony Lotman of Amsterdam and Tarrance Kretser of Fonda, NY. 5 granddaughters and one grandson also survive him.
Entombment will be held in the Constantine family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Thursday, November 6, 2021, at 11:00 AM. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the family via the Tribute Fund on the funeral home website, or the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with his family at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
