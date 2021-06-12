Honorable Robert “Bob” P. Cronin

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM with a time of reflection from 11:00AM to 12 noon at the Collins-Perley Sports Complex, 890 Fairfax Road, St. Albans.

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you