SHELDON- Homer Edwin Durkee Jr., a beloved member of the Sheldon community, passed away on August 27, 2023, at his residence in Sheldon, VT. Born on May 10, 1944, in St. Albans City, Homer was the son of the late Homer Durkee Sr. and Jean (Machia) Durkee.
After graduating from BFA High School, he married Ruth Remington on August 24, 1963. They started their family in St. Albans and moved several times before landing in Sheldon in 1978. He worked for Fonda containers for 11 years and embarked on a successful career in the construction industry, where he earned a reputation for his expertise in building quality houses. Business and negotiation were his passions, and Homer thrived on making deals and getting the best outcomes. In 1984, Homer and Ruth became business owners when they opened the Sheldon Mini Mart. With his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication, he and his family transformed the store into a thriving local establishment, providing the community with essential goods and a friendly atmosphere. Homer took great pride in customer satisfaction and building lasting relationships.
Beyond his professional pursuits, Homer found joy in various hobbies and activities. In his younger years, Homer was a regular competitor at Catamount Racetrack which started his lifelong passion for racing. After his racing days were over, he was a proud sponsor of his son’s racing hobby. He continued to enjoy NASCAR on and off the track. Homer had an affinity for auctions and loved the competitive nature, you never knew what was coming home in the trailer loads. Anyone who knew Homer realized how important trees were to him and knew better than to cut a tree down on his property. During Homer and Ruth’s life together, they loved their trips to Stowe taking in the scenery. Homer enjoyed spending time with his dog, Vader, whom he loved very much. Throughout his life, Homer displayed an admirable determination to be in charge and create his own path. On August 24, 2023, Homer and Ruth celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Durkee; children, Chris Durkee, Tina Lamos and her husband Jeff, Heather Prive and her husband Andrew, and Heidi Durkee and her significant other, Louis Kindt; grandchildren, Travis, Alexis, Abbey, Danica, Ian, Ellijah, Isaiah, Noah, Adrienne, Olivia, Alexandria, Levi, and Lucian; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Homer was predeceased by his parents, brothers, John and Terry Durkee, and granddaughter, Ashley Durkee.
Friends and family are invited to Homer’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Friday, September 1st from 11-1:00PM with a funeral service following, at 1:00PM, at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave. Swanton, VT 05488. Interment will follow in the Sheldon Village Cemetery.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
