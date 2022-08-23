Hilda M. (Carr) Rushlow

Saint Albans - Hilda M. Rushlow a lifelong Franklin County resident passed away on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at the U.V.M. Medical Center.
Born in Richford on May 26th, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Frank J. and Ethel (Goodhue) Carr. Hilda was 77 years old.
On October 7th, 1972, Hilda married Robert L. Rushlow who predeceased her on July 18, 1997.
Hilda enjoyed hanging out with family and friends, going to family outings and walking around. She worked at the Brattleboro Retreat and Latches’ Hotel in 1970, where she met the love of her life in 1971, Robert Rushlow.
Hilda is survived by her daughter, Theresa Ann Billow and her companion, Earl Larocque, Jr. of Richford; brother, Roger Carr of Double Springs, Alabama; step-granddaughter, Cindy Smith and “Grandma H” to Katrina Plattner of Zebulon, Georgia and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, Robert, Hilda was predeceased by her grandparents, - Ethel and Frank Carr and John and Ethel Rushlow; sister, Leona Boomhower; sister-in-law, Deanna Carr; brother-in-law, John Alexander Rushlow and son-in-law, Scott Billow on December 30, 2017.
Hilda’s family will receive friends on Tuesday August 30th, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12 Noon at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, followed by a service at 12 Noon with the Reverend Preston Fuller officiating. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in the family lot in Greenwood Cemetery.
Honored to be serving the Rushlow family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.