SWANTON — Hilda L. Duprey, age 82, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.
Please visit our website to view Hilda's full obituary, share condolences, photos, and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
