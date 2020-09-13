ST. ALBANS — Hilary Elizabith Malboeuf, age 79, passed away on September 10, 2020, at the University of Vermont McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont with family by her side.
Born September 9, 1941, in Cheviot, New Zealand to Charlotte Jane Faulkner Horgan and Patrick Alexander Horgan.
Survivors include her husband, James Malboeuf of St. Albans; her daughters, Keri Stewart and Victoria Tahana of New Zealand and Robyn Marie Tahana of Cairns, Australia and Melissa Malboeuf Jordan of Swanton, Vt., and son, Jordan Malboeuf of Lafayette, La.
Hilary, being one of six children, is survived by her brothers, Patrick and wife Diana, Sean and wife, Val, Nick and wife, Sue, Keri, and wife, Rubianne and sisters, Veronica Scott, and Francis and husband, Mark Hampton, as well as seven grandkids and two great-grand kids.
While working at the New Zealand High Commission in Singapore she met her husband and was married in 1977. They lived in Singapore, Cairo, Egypt, and Lafayette La., before retiring and returning to St. Albans.
Hilary was a stock car racer and sky diving granny, who was an avid gardener and loved her flower garden where she spent many hours getting things right.
Hilary’s family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
