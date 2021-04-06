HIGHGATE — Henry N. Laroche, age 93, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.
Friends and family are invited to attend Henry’s Life Celebration to include a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Louis Catholic Church, Lamkin St., Highgate. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery.
