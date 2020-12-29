HIGHGATE – Henry N. Laroche, age 93, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.
He was born in Highgate on December 25, 1927 to the late Narcisse and Leona (Gaboriault) Laroche.
Henry was a life-long resident of the area and a farmer for most of his life. He married Cecile (Ferland) on June 16, 1951 and they made their home in Highgate for many years. Henry was very active in his community, he served as a volunteer driver for Meals-on-Wheels and for the town of Highgate as a Selectman for 9 years, a Lister and Justice of the Peace for 12 years, and he was on the Planning Commission for 25 years. He was active in politics – always behind the scenes – and was appointed by Governor Madeline Kunin to serve as a commissioner on the bridge that connected Vermont and New York. In his younger years Henry enjoyed playing hockey and baseball. He loved to travel, and frequently talked about his road trip to California to visit his brother, he also taught himself how to play the violin, and was a talented carpenter and wood worker. Henry was an active member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Highgate. After retiring from farming, Henry worked as the head of maintenance at Missisquoi Valley Union High School.
He is survived by his wife, Cecile Laroche; their children, Marc Laroche of Highgate, Agnes Masson and her husband Andrew of Sheldon, Monica Thibault and her husband Romeo of Burke, NY, Jacqueline Gagner and her husband Dominic of Highgate, Lisa Folger and her husband Jeff of Salem, MA, and Danielle Noel and her husband Travis of Sheldon; 12 grandchildren, Andrea, Amy, Chantel, Ronald, Noelle, Romeo Jr., Monique, Dennis, Rachel, Christopher, Haley, and Austin; 21 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; his siblings, Andre Laroche and his wife MaryAnn of St. Albans, Paul Laroche of Highgate, and Gisele Bilodeau of Richford; a brother-in-law, Clement Ferland of Highgate; and several nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents, Henry was predeceased by his great grandson, Alfred “AJ” Holzscheiter; a brother, Roger Laroche; and siblings-in-law, Johanna Laroche, Mae Anne Laroche, Leopold Depatie, Germain Bilodeau, Fabien Ferland and his wife Rita, Fr. Martin Ferland, Theresa Gale and her husband Douglas, Sister Cecile Ferland, Gloria Ferland, and Margarite Larose and her husband Norman.
The Laroche family would like to thank the owners and employees of Our Lady of the Meadows for the care and kindness they’ve offered over the past few years.
Henry’s family will be holding his Life Celebration in the spring of 2021.
For those who wish, contributions in Henry’s memory may be made to Our Lady of the Meadows – Resident Activity Fund, 1 Pinnacle Meadows, Richford, VT 05476 or to Meals-on-Wheels at Age Well, 875 Roosevelt Highway, Suite 210, Colchester, VT 05446.
