DELAND, FLA. / MONTGOMERY, VT. – Henry G. Rowse, age 99, passed away on December 24, 2020 after a brief illness at the Halifax Hospice Care Center in Orange City, FL.
Henry was born on September 15, 1921 in Pawtucket, RI, to the late Henry and Alice (nee Goodwin) Rowse.
Shortly after Henry’s birth, the Rowse family relocated to Richford, VT. After Henry graduated from Richford High School in 1939 he enlisted in the Navy. His first assignment was on the Aircraft Carrier Yorktown until it sank at the Battle of Midway. He was then reassigned to a troop ship and was part of the Invasion of North Africa, the Invasion of Italy, two Invasions of the Philippines, and the Battle of Iwo Jima. After being discharged from the Navy, Henry attended and graduated from Hartwick College in Oneonta, NY with a Business Degree and worked at Customs Brokerage Company in Rouses Point and Rochester, NY.
In 1952 Henry received an appointment as a FBI Special Agent by J. Edger Hoover. His first duty assignment was Springfield, IL. He later transferred to Atlanta, GA, and Washington, DC where he retired as a Supervisory Special Agent at FBI Headquarters. After his FBI retirement, Henry bought a farm in Montgomery, VT, where he raised Polled White Faced Herefords. After selling his farm, Henry moved to Deland, FL, where he met his wife, Helen. Henry and Helen would continue to summer in Alburgh and Montgomery for nearly 30 years. Henry and Helen enjoyed an active social life, including Ballroom Dancing.
Henry is survived by his wife Helen of Deland, his son Bill of Dexter, MO, his grandson DJ Coleman and wife Krystine of Austin, TX, grandson Ben Howell and wife Beth of Chico, TX, and grandson Randy Howell of San Francisco, CA, three great-grandchildren, Brodie, Kyle and Maddie Sue Howell and several nieces and nephews. Henry was predeceased by two wives, Jean Miller of Sutton, Quebec, and Iris Dodge of Enosburg Falls, VT, his daughter Martha Rowse Yeager, and five brothers Wilton (Mugs), Herman (Sheiky), Richard (Dick), Owen, and Phil.
In 1946, Henry and his five brothers all joined the Missisquoi Masonic Lodge in Richford, at the same time. Henry was a proud member of the American Legion in Richford, and a member of the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI.
There will be a committal for Henry in the Richford Center Cemetery in Vermont in the summer of 2021.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.