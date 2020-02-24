Henry A. Demar, Jr., passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020, at NMC surrounded by his loving family. Henry was born November 13, 1958, to Georgianna and the late Henry A. Demar, Sr.
Henry will be remembered as a loving son and father, a faithful companion and a loyal friend.
Henry was a lifelong resident of St. Albans, where he attended BFA and performed many jobs, ranging from a road construction flagger, local cab driver to furniture deliveryman. He also served on the board of Vermont Independent Living, where he advocated for individuals with disabilities.
Henry was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and camping. Both Henry and his companion, Corinne, were dedicated to their Siamese cat, Willow, who they both loved very much.
Henry is survived by his mother, Georgianna Demar of St. Albans, his son Jason Demar of Shrewsbury, Henry’s companion Corinne Goodsell of St. Albans, his sisters Sandy and husband David Trabert of Castle Rock, Colo., Darlene and husband Tim Dolan of Eden, Connie and husband Michael Farrington of St. Albans and Sharrie and husband Ronnie Morin of Morrisville. Henry is also survived by his brother Edward White Sr. and wife Rose Marie of Swanton. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and his extended family Lorraine Wilson, Leslie Costello and Stephanie Boivin, whom we are very appreciative of for all the loving care afforded to Henry.
Henry was predeceased by his father, Henry A. Demar, Sr., brothers Peter Demar and Calvin Rushford.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Franklin County Home Health and the staff at NMC in St. Albans.
As per Henry’s wishes, there will be no services, but a celebration of life will be held at a future date to be announced. Memorial contributions in Henry’s name may be made to Vermont Center for Independent Living, 11 1/2 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05602.
The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.