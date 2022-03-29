Heman Lawrence Girard a.k.a “BUCK” of Essex Jct. VT died of natural causes at the age of 87, on March 25, 2022 in his home with his loving family by his side.
He was born October 29, 1934 on his parent’s family farm, Saint Rocks Fairfield VT to Augustus Wilfred & Marguerite Curtis Girard. He was a graduate of Brigham Academy High School in Bakersfield. He enlisted in the United States Marine Core and after boot camp training at Parris Island, he was shipped out & stationed in Okinawa Japan. Upon his return to the states, he returned home to Fairfield and took a job at the Sheldon pulp mill. He married Carol A. Remillard at Holy Angels church in Saint Albans VT on July 30, 1960, creating the union of Carol & Larry Girard.
He took a job at the IBM plant in Essex VT as a maintenance engineer until he retired. Coming from a farming family, naturally he enjoyed gardening. He was such an avid hunter that he put in his deer hunting vacation notice the first week of January every year. He was proud to be a member of the 200lbs Whitetail Buck Club in VT for the massive buck he shot that he would refer to as “BRUNO”. Larry volunteered (well, he was paid, but he would have done it for free because he enjoyed it so much) every year to work at the Champlain Valley Exposition. His most favorite and enjoyed hobby that he had was to babysit his granddaughter’s dolls upon her request. He also loved to share Cabot Sharp Cheddar cheese with her, they both loved it so much together that it had to be taken away from them often.
He is survived by Carol A. Girard his wife of 61 years, daughter Donna L. Girard, son Lawrence W. Girard, son Shane L. Girard and his fiancé Simone M. Potvin and their daughter Serenity M. Girard. Serenity was Larry’s only surviving grandchild and most certainly without a doubt the apple of his eye and you could see his eyes sparkle and light up when she entered the room.
Larry is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family members and really close friends: Chris & Janet Bishop, Frank & Sandy Read, Timothy & Cathy Girard, Burt & Jerri Remillard Maurice & Cathy Remillard, Jimmy Taft “CHEEBUB,” Jim Read, David Howrigan and the Howrigan Family. Larry was predeceased by both of his parents; sisters, Elizabeth Read, Phyllis Bishop; brothers, Greg Girard, James Girard; his stepbrother Cedric Able and his granddaughter Catherine Girard Langevin on April 25, 1985.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Veterans Administration and/or the Vermont Kidney Association on behalf of Heman Lawrence Girard.
Visiting hours are scheduled for Friday, April 1, 2022 from 6pm to 8pm at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr. Essex Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 2, at 11:00am at Saint Pius X Church, 20 Jericho Rd, Essex, with a luncheon reception to follow in the church hall. Burial will be held later this spring at Holy Cross Cemetery in St. Albans. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.