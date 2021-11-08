Saint Albans – Helga Charron a longtime area resident passed away Wednesday November 3rd, 2021, making her final journey to the big Burger King in the sky.
Born in Hafnarfjordur, Iceland on August 1st, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Sigurdur Gisli Sigurdsson and Jonina Thordis Helgadottir. Helga was 85 years old.
Helga arrived from Iceland to the United States in 1958. Proud of becoming a US Citizen, she worked very hard her whole life and was a strong, self-sufficient, woman.
She was also proud of her 30-year career at Burger King which she ran with a Viking fist, and for those who really knew her, a soft heart. If you met Helga, you would never forget her. She lived a colorful life, wore almost exclusively leopard and gold and drove a flashy red sports car with the license plate HELGA. She taught many teenagers in St. Albans how to clean and what it meant to have a good work ethic. Helga loved to knit and do needlepoint, but her favorite thing was traveling which she did extensively.
Helga is survived by her brother, Gisli Sigurgeir Hafsteinsson and wife Heidur Porunn Sverrisdottir; son, Robert Smith, wife Carol, child Samantha(Sam) Smith, partner Sam Hall and son, Wyatt; daughter, Elizabeth (Liz) Jackson, husband Brad, children Christopher Jackson, wife Janna and children, Cameron and Nathan Urlock, Brooke Daly, husband Travis and children Madelyn and Blake; daughter, Kim Hunter, husband Ed, children Kurt Hunter and Lindsey Hathaway, husband Jeff and children, Jared, Hunter and Piper. Helga is also survived by many special nieces and nephews and extended family in Iceland.
She was known as Mema by her Grandchildren, who loved her very much. We will miss her more than words can say, the world just won’t be as bright without her.
The family would like to thank Dr. Laura McCray and the doctors and nurses at Northwest Medical Center for their kindness and compassion in her final hours as well as the staff, nurses and doctors of the UVM Medical Center and other agencies who helped her with her daily life. A special thank you to Disa Tatro, her niece and friend, who always took the time to care for her.
Per Helga’s wishes, there will not be any formal services. The family will be planning a “Leopard and Gold” celebration in honor of her extraordinary life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Franklin County Vermont Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 in Helga’s name.
Honored to be serving Helga’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
