Helen Tiffany Hibbard

Helen Leach (Tiffany) Hibbard, 95, passed away Monday, November 7th, 2022, in St. Albans.
Helen was born on March 25th, 1927, to Silas Morris Tiffany Sr and Mary (Leach) Tiffany in Pumpkin Village, a small community, in Fairfield, VT.
Helen graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1944 and the St. Albans Hospital School of Nursing in 1947.
She was born into a farming family. She especially enjoyed sugaring season helping in the woods with a team of Belgium horses (Pat and Harry), how sap was gathered before pipelines.
After she graduated as a RN she started working in the Operating Room at St. Albans Hospital before latter becoming the Director of Nursing at Holiday House Nursing Home, until her retirement in 1992.
In 1952 she married Lucius Hibbard, and moved to his family home in North Fairfax, VT. where she lived all her life, along with wintering for 28 years in New Smyrna Beach, FL. Where she made many new friends.
Helen was predeceased by her husband Lucius Hibbard in1992; her sisters, Martha (Tiffany) Clifford, Pauline (Tiffany) Cunningham, her brother, Silas Morris Tiffany Jr.; and her brothers-in-laws, Vernon Rich and Jack (John) Clifford, sister-in-law Betty (Cora) Tiffany. Helen is survived by her son Steven Lucius Hibbard and his partner Carol Anderson of Sarasota, FL. She is also survived by her lifelong best friend, sister, Ardelle Tiffany Rich of St. Albans, VT; and brother-in-law Daniel Cunningham of St. Albans, VT, many nieces, nephews and Tiffany cousins around the United States.
Helen was an avid reader who also enjoyed sewing quilts, with sister Ardelle, and knitting. Helen was also a lifelong dedicated Boston Red Sox fan, attending many games when she trained at Boston City Hospital, in 1946 and never missing a game on TV. Helen was upset when the Red Sox fired Don Orsillo. Helen also enjoyed traveling particularly especially Sunday lunches in Montreal at her favorite restaurant and waiter, La Sirene, and Roger Kattoura, who treated Helen so special. .
She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, having been an active member of her Chapter, Captain Jedediah Hyde. Helen was also a 60+ year member of St Paul’s United Methodist Church in St. Albans, VT.
Helen’s family would like to thank The Villa in St. Albans for their wonderful care, kindness and compassion.
At Helen’s request, there will be no calling hours. Funeral service details will be published at a future date.
Messages of condolences are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
