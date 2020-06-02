Mrs. Helen Gingras-Calvin, age 88, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at The Palms of Sebring, in Sebring, Fla. She was born in Georgia, daughter of the late Leopold and Cordelia (Pelletier) Lapierre. Helen was a graduate of Bellows Free Academy, class of 1950. She worked in sales for over 25 years at the Sears store in St. Albans. She married Mr. Rene Gingras, July 7, 1951. Mr. Gingras predeceased her March 1, 1997. She then met Richard Calvin, Sr. and they married February 12, 1999.
Helen was a communicant of Holy Angels Church, and a member of the VFW Auxiliary Unit #758, and the Loyal Order of Moose. She was an active member of the Franklin County Quilters Guild. She enjoyed making quilts—many beautiful ones are shared by her family. Helen was honored to have a quilt on display at the Shelburne Museum. Helen enjoyed hosting at the summer camp at Fairfield Pond, bringing families together every weekend. She was an excellent water skier and taught each of her children to ski. Helen was an avid gardener, growing flowers and vegetables and canning the extras. Sunday nights and holidays were always hosted by her, filled with much laughter and wonderful memories. She loved playing card games, such as Bridge, 500 and 31, word puzzles, Candy Crush and Sudoku. She once said she traveled and saw such beautiful places she never thought possible. Some being the Caribbean, Germany, Ireland, Alaska, Paris/Eiffel Tower and Hawaii.
Helen is survived by her husband Richard Calvin, Sr., her children, Richard Gingras and his wife Kathy, Michael Gingras and his wife Kathy, Lisa Wood and her husband Mark, her grandchildren Jeffrey, Stacey, Jason, Justin, Jacob, Marisa, and great-grandchildren, her sisters Yvonne Blake and Cecile Rocheleau. She also leaves her step-children Kim Piesik and her husband Michael, Cherie Cox and her husband James, Richard Calvin, Jr. and his wife Sharon, Amy Curtis and her husband David, Gary Calvin, Christopher Calvin and significant other Julie Bourassa, Brian Calvin and his wife Belinda, James Calvin, John Calvin and his wife Nicole, and David Calvin and significant other Kimberly Varela, many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brothers Marcel, Gerard and Lucien Lapierre.
Due to COVID requirements, a private interment will take place in the Gingras family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials in her memory may be made to The American Heart Association, or the charity of one’s choice.
