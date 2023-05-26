ENOSBURG FALLS- Helen G. Deaette, age 91, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at her home surrounded by family.
Family and friends are invited to Helen’s Life Celebration events on Thursday, June 1, 2023 to include visitation at 3:00PM with a memorial service at 4:00PM. Interment will follow in the Missisquoi Cemetery, Missisquoi Street, Enosburg Falls.
To view Helen’s full obituary or to share condolences, photos and favorite memories please visit www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.