Helen Elizabeth Tarte

Helen E. Tarte, 89, died Sunday, August 8th, 2021, at the Maple Ridge Memory Care Center. She was a retiree of IBM. She leaves her sons, Gary Brooks (Penny Gillander-Dame) & Jeff Brooks (Peggy) of Colchester & Peter Tarte of St. Albans, 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, her in-laws & other relatives. Visiting hours are Wednesday, August 18th, 2021, at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 So. Main St., St. Albans. A funeral service will be Thursday, August 19th, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home. To view a complete obituary & send a message of condolence, please visit www.healdfuneralhome.com.

