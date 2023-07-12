Heather Burns

Heather Ann (Koons) Burns of Spring Hill, Louisiana died unexpectedly on June 11, 2023. Heather was born on November 10, 1981 to Sharon and Terry Koons of Highgate Springs, Vermont. She is survived by both her parents. Heather leaves behind a husband of 20+ years Chris Burns, a son Brenden, 2 daughters Bailey and Addison, a sister Barbara and her husband Brent Benoit of St.Albans, VT, 2 brothers Sean Murphy of Enosburg Falls, VT and TJ Koons of Swanton, VT. As well as Several nieces and nephews, She loved music, sunflowers, and hanging out with her family and friends in VT and NY where she resided for 8 yrs.
A celebration of life for Heather will be held on July 22, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Swanton Beach, 17 Moreau Dr. Swanton, VT. 05488. A lantern ceremony will be held in her memory at dusk. If weather is a factor on the 22nd we will have her celebration of life on Sunday the 23 same time and place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.