ST. ALBANS – Harvey W. Mayo, age 90, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
He was born in Bakersfield on January 12, 1931 to the late Harry W. and Viola (Wagner) Mayo.
Harvey attended grade schools in Montgomery Center and East Berkshire. After school he served in the U.S. Navy. Harvey married Jean (Patch) Mayo on November 21, 1953 and on July 13, 1954 their son Ricky was born. He worked in the construction field for most of his life to include L.A. Demers, S.V. Rossi, R.B. Goodrich, R.J. Colton, and Don Weston Construction. Harvey retired from construction work in 1993. He also operated his own maple sugar orchard, construction equipment, and rental properties.
He loved working with his bulldozer, camping, snowmobiling, watching NASCAR and in Harvey’s words, “I really liked new fancy pickups and a party now and then.” He was a life member of the American Legion Post 42 in Enosburg Falls, and the Elk’s Club Lodge 1566 in St. Albans. Harvey and Jean made their home in Bakersfield, Enosburg Falls, and most recently, St. Albans. Harvey will be fondly remembered for the candy he always passed out, and his great sense of humor.
Harvey leaves behind his loving wife, Jean (Patch) Mayo of St. Albans; their son, Ricky P. Mayo of St. Albans; one grandson, Harvey P. Mayo and his wife Kayla of St. Albans; one great grandson who was his little pride and joy, Harrison Mayo; and his siblings, Harmon Mayo and his wife Janet of Bakersfield, Suzanne Richard of St. Albans, and Brenda Colburn of Enosburg Falls; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Harvey was predeceased by brothers-in-law Charles Colburn and Albert Richard; and a niece, Kristi (Mayo) Guilmette.
Harvey’s family will be holding a private life celebration for him.
For those who wish, contributions in Harvey’s memory may be made to Make-A-Wish Vermont, 431 Pine Street, Suite 214, Burlington, VT 05401.
