Richford – Harvey Clarence Stell a longtime City resident and public works employee passed away early Monday, September 20th, 2021, at the Northwestern Medical Center.
Born in St. Albans on September 12th, 1943, he was the son of the late Edward and Adeline (Dennis) Stell, Sr. Harvey was 78 years old.
Harvey was employed for the St. Albans City Public Works Department for over 30 years.
Survivors include his daughter, Lori Partlow; her four children, Lacey Partlow, Dustin Partlow, Dylan Partlow and eight great grandchildren of Champlain, New York; his sisters, Cindy Stell of St. Albans and Shirley Bessette of Connecticut, as well as his sister-in-law, Linda Stell, his longtime special friend, Susan Odell of St. Albans and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Harvey was pre-deceased by his sisters, Betty Greeno and Gloria Stell and brothers, Edward Stell, Jr., Leonard Stell, Paul Stell and Louis Stell, Sr.
There are no services planned for Harvey.
Honored to be serving the Stell family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.