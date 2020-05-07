ENOSBURG FALLS – Harry M. Tibbits, age 64, lost his battle with lung cancer on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Harry was a gentle soul with a ready smile and helping hands.
He was born in St. Albans on January 6, 1956, the son of Theresa (Domina) Tibbits and the late Ivan Arthur Tibbits II.
Harry was a lifelong resident of Enosburg and graduated from EFHS in 1975. After graduation he worked as a clerk at Grand Union, and then found his way into the world of mechanics where he was a natural. He spent 10 years working for Hull’s Garage, and then most recently, Yankee Corporation, where his main duty was to keep the machines in top notch condition. Harry was also a member of the Jaycee’s Enosburg Chapter and a volunteer for the Enosburg Fire Department and Ambulance Service.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR, sugaring, motorcycle rides, cribbage, RVing, puttering on projects in his garage, sitting on the back porch with a beer watching the deer and turkeys, the variety of birds at the seed feeders, hummingbirds in the summer, and spending time with family and friends.
Harry leaves behind his son, Ethan Tibbits of Enosburg; his companion of 17 years, Gay Haley of Enosburg; mother, Theresa Tibbits of Swanton; brothers, Arthur Tibbits III and his wife Dianne of Enosburg, Larry Tibbits and his wife Karen of Enosburg, and Thomas Tibbits and his wife Leisha of Bakersfield; sisters, Peggy Morris and her husband Philip of Highgate, Lisa Tibbits of Enosburg, Lorna Tibbits of Enosburg, and Mary Ellen Taylor and her husband John of Swanton; aunts and uncles, Charlotte Mercy, Betty Pudvah, Lee and Terry Domina, Brenda and Frank Montani, and Bonnie Domina; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews; many, many cousins, one of whom he was very close to- Jon Tibbits. He also leaves behind too many friends to mention but some that must be, Mel and Linda Peck, Dean and Michelle Guilmette, Rick and Brenda Elwood, Donnie and Jackie Callan, Paul Godin and Bonnie Hayes, Serge and Marguerite Dandurand, Bob and Terry Gette and Jeannie and Ray LaJoie. Besides his father, Harry was predeceased by his brother, Marc Tibbits; and several of his uncles and aunts.
Harry will be missed by his family and his wide circle of friends. There will be a hole in our hearts which will gradually be filled with good memories we have being with him.
Rest in peace, my love.
For those who wish, contributions in Harry’s memory may be made to a charity of their choice.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.