HINESBURG – Harley “Danny” Daniel Palmer Jr., a lifelong Vermont resident, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday January 10, 2021.
Born in Burlington on November 26, 1970, he was the son of Cynthia “Cindy” (Russell) Dunshee and the late Harley Daniel Palmer Sr. Harley was 50 years old.
Harley spent most of his free time at his camp in Errol, New Hampshire, where he shared his love for the outdoors with his family. His favorite activities included camping, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and riding four wheelers. He also enjoyed moose watching, sledding, biking, canoeing, tubing, and spending time at the local swimming holes. Many snowball and water gun fights, soccer, volleyball, and yard games were shared with his children, nieces, and nephews. Harley was fearless and always up for an adventure of any kind. He had a special love for strawberry ice cream and time spent with his granddaughter. Harley had a smile that would light up his whole face and a deep belly laugh that was contagious to those around him.
He is survived by his mother, Cindy Dunshee and step-father, John Dunshee; his wife, Paula Flanagan; son, Jeffrey Flanagan and daughters, Harlie Gagne and her husband Kyle Gagne, and Mariah Flanagan, as well as his granddaughter, Rosalie Gagne; brothers, Franklin “Frank” Dunshee and his wife Christine Dunshee, and James “Jim” Dunshee and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Harley’s family will be planning a service for a later date.
Those wishing to honor Harley, may do so by making a donation in his memory to the Umbagog Snowmobile Association, P.O. Box 133, Errol, New Hampshire 03579.
Assisting the Palmer family is the Heald Funeral Home, Celebrating Lives Since 1918, where messages of condolence or sharing of memories are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
