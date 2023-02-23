Gyneth Mae Bevins

Saint Albans - Gyneth M. Bevins, lifelong resident of St. Albans, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 18, 2023, with her loving family at her side at Northwestern Medical Center.
Born in Cambridge on March 10, 1936, she was daughter of the late James and Florence (Laplant) Taylor. Gyneth was 86 years old.
On August 29, 1953, at the Fairfax United Methodist Church, she married Lloyd M. Bevins, who she lost on July 7, 2022 this last year. Gyneth worked hard beside Lloyd day in and day out operating L and G Motors in Bennington and then in Richford that they owned as well as raising their family.
Survivors include her children; Gyneth L. Thomas and her husband, Todd R. Thomas, of St. Albans, Debra M. Bevins and her significant other, Steve M. Duffin, of Alburgh, Lloyd A. Bevins of Swanton, as well as grandchildren, Cassandra L. Martin and fiancé, Erica S. Bellrose, Katelyn G. Locke and wife, Angela K. Locke, Jesse R. Thomas and wife, Kaitlyn Thomas, Alyssa M. Thomas, Jacqueline E. Begin and husband, James, Mark D. Wilcox and companion, Theresa Billings, great-grandchildren, Carter W. Champaine, Nila Rose Gabree, Bryce A. Hope, Weston M. Locke, Tyler D. Wilcox and Jasmine Wilcox, James Jr., Tiesha and Natasha Begin, as well as her siblings; Irene Carlson, Wendall Taylor and Sonny Taylor and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband Lloyd and her parents, Gyneth was predeceased by her siblings; Dora Tatro, Marion Raymond, Dorothy Corwell, Pearl Martin, Wonita Baker and Walter Taylor.
Gyneth’ s family will receive friends on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM with Pastor Elizabeth Griffin officiating. Prayers of committal and interment will take place this coming spring at Fairfax Plains Cemetery.
Honored to be serving the Bevins family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
