Guylaine Blanchette, age 69, passed away at the UVM Medical Center on April 26, 2023
Guylaine was born on December 29, 1953 in Montreal, Quebec to Rhea LaBelle and Jean-Paul Blanchette. Guylaine graduated from BFA in 1971, then attended St. Joseph’s College and Johnson State College to earn her bachelor’s degree in liberal arts. She worked as a security officer, then dedicated much of her time in the service of others. In 1996, she began working for the Visiting Nurse Association as an LNA, first caring for clients then teaching others how to do this work.
Guylaine was an amazing artist. She could not only paint, but could sew, craft and design things as well. Guylaine was caring and thoughtful. She sent birthday cards and heartfelt messages, designed gifts that included all of your favorite things, or created watercolor paintings with you in mind. In addition to her love for art, “Matante”(as many know her). had a deep love for: her family and friends. Phone calls with her were lengthy. She would laugh and cry with you, offer or seek advice, sit in silence with you, share random thoughts, words of wisdom, recipes and ideas. She was a proud and avid attendee at her nieces’ and nephews sporting events, and was one of their biggest fans. She would ensure her presence at celebrations and other special events.
Guylaine is predeceased by her mother Rhea LaBelle: stepmother Alphea Blanchette: father Jean-Paul Blanchette: sister, Johanne LaBounty: and nephew Christopher LaBounty
Guylaine will forever loved and remembered by her husband, maurice Goodell: her sisters and brothers in law Maurine Desmaris, Edie Menard (Paul), Elihu (Connie), Cindy Williamson, Rose Goodell; her nieces and nephews, Andrew Labounty (Corynn, Abbey, Brinley), Cynthia Teague (Shawn, Blake, Colin), Colleen LaBounty (Matt, Aiden), Marie-Josie Blanchette (Danny, Maite, Marico), Karl Blanchette: stepchildren, Amanda Goodell, Moe Goodell (Crystal), her granddaughter Ruby Goodell: her closest friends Julia Tardiff, Val Irish, Amy O’Halloran her cat Beau: and many other friends and famil6y whom she loved deeply. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 10 at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Nativity in Swanton, Vermont. Following, will be a luncheon at the Parish Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.