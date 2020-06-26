ST. ALBANS – Guy J. Corbeil, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Northwestern Medical Center surrounded by his family.
He was born in Montreal, Que. on September 30, 1945 to the late Emile and Jeanne d’Arc (Daudelin) Corbeil.
Guy attended Holy Angels School and began helping as a farm hand for several local family farms. He and Mireille got married in 1968 and started a family. They ran a farm together in Highgate for five years, which created many everlasting memories. He retired from Champlain Cable after 22 years of dedication. Guy was known as a very social man, he talked to anyone and everyone! Guy’s family is convinced that he could’ve written a book about all the interesting stories he shared. He was passionate about motorcycles. Julie, his daughter, will never forget the photo taken with her dad and his motorcycle on her wedding day. He was an avid John Deere collector and looked forward to his daily rides, always passing by the old family farm. “Papa” will be missed by all who knew him, especially his dog Molly and his granddaughter he affectionately called “Nana Bean.”
He is survived by his wife, Mireille (Choquette) Corbeil of St. Albans; daughter, Julie Bean and her husband Keith of St. Albans; granddaughter, Brianna Bean of St. Albans; siblings, Carmen Choquette and her husband Bernie, Michael Corbeil and his wife Sylvie, Serge Corbeil and his wife Debbie, Joscelyne Corbeil and her husband Nate Eseltine, Madeleine Tatro and her significant other Hamilton Wood, Carlo Corbeil and his significant other Terri Donna; brothers-in-law, Pierre Choquette and his wife Denise, Rene Choquette; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Besides his parents, Guy was predeceased by his brother, Yvan Corbeil and sister-in-law, Vera Corbeil.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Church, 246 Lake St., St Albans, VT 05478.
Contributions in Guy’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Meadows, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
