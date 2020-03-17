SWANTON — Mr. Gregory T. Carpentier, age 59, passed away Monday evening, March 9, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born March 4, 1961, in St. Albans, son of the late Thomas and Barbara (King) Carpentier.
Greg worked for many years as a forklift operator for Kureg-Dr. Pepper. September 15, 2001 he married Marilyn Munson. Greg enjoyed hunting, playing video games with his friend David Shepard, Bruins Hockey, life in general, and spending time with his family and friends.
Greg is survived by his wife of 29 years, Marilyn, his son Justin Harnum and his wife Erika of Racine, WI, his granddaughter Charlotte, his sister Kelly Lawyer of Richford, his brother Steven Carpentier of Glover, his best friend David Shepard of Swanton, and his canine companion Tojo.
A celebration of Greg's life will take place later this spring. Memorials may be made in his memory to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.