HIGHGATE CENTER — Gregory Paul Pryme a lifelong area resident passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in the comfort of his home following a lingering illness.
Gregory was born on March 1, 1955, the son of Doris (Bouthillier) Pryme and the late Richard C. Pryme. Greg was 64 years old.
Greg grew up in Sheldon Springs where he was a member of the Boy Scouts for many years. He served as an altar boy at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Growing up Greg was especially close to his Grandparents, all of whom lived close by. He was a 1973 graduate of Bellows Free Academy, where he was a kicker for the football team.
Greg spent most of his working career in finance with the Chittenden Bank and Peoples Trust Company. He retired a few years ago from the Energizer manufacturing plant. He was active in the community with the St. Albans Rotary Club and the St. Albans Chamber of Commerce.
Greg was a devoted and beloved father, who was always active in his children’s lives. He loved camping, hiking and gardening with his family. He also shared his love of reading with his children. Greg’s house was never complete without a pet or two. He was an active member of many volleyball leagues throughout the years. In his later years Greg took pride in his grandchildren and loved to hear of their adventures.
Survivors include his mother, Doris Pryme of St. Albans; his children, Sara Schmidt and husband, Thomas, of Haverhill, Mass.; Emily Chadwick and husband, Trevor, of Milton; and Gregory Pryme Jr. of Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as his grandchildren, Caleb, Finnian, Grace, Emmitt and Tyberius. Greg also leaves behind two amazing ex-wives, Carol and Rose, both whom still loved and cared for him. He is survived by his sister, Janice Gagne and husband, Lionel and nephews, Brian and Shawn Bourbeau. He also leaves behind his step-children Matthew Barnes; Amanda Johnson and husband Dave and their children Connor, JD, Emilyn and Reagan.
Services for Greg will be private and interment will be later this spring at the family lot in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Sheldon Springs.
Honoring Greg’s lifelong love of animals, his family has asked that memorials be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Assisting the Pryme family is the Heald Funeral Home of St. Albans, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.