Gregory Morse Mayhew

Greg went home peacefully to his Lord in heaven on November 17th, 2022.
He was born in St. Albans on June 18th, 1959, to Bonnie Mae (Bushey) Mayhew and the late Jerome Joseph Mayhew. Greg has a younger brother, Randy (Annie) Mayhew and a younger sister, Jeri-Lyn (Elmer) Atwood.
Greg graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 1977. He loved his pet dogs, displayed a creative artistic talent and dreamed of joining the Navy since age 14.
After high school graduation, Greg enlisted in the Navy and served ten years as a photographer’s mate on an aircraft carrier, the USS America. He had opportunities to meet American diplomats and to travel the world.
After a cancer diagnosis at age 26 and successful treatment in San Francisco, Greg returned to civilian life and moved back to his home state of Vermont. Greg worked for the University of Vermont Medical Center, as a computer software technician at IBM, an insurance agent and in the home inspection business.
Greg and Sally met at the University of Vermont Medical Center in 1991 and were married in 1996. They moved to Greenville, SC in 2002. They have three children: Gregory Randolph, Joshua Jerome and Jessica Lynn, as well as seven grandchildren: Conor, Atlas, Faith, Lilli, Lexi, Alex and Dylan.
Greg had a variety of interests and hobbies including woodworking with hand tools, extensive reading of American history, especially the Revolutionary War and World War II, gourmet cooking and gardening.
Services for Greg were held on December 2nd, 2002, in Greenville, South Carolina.
