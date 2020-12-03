July 20, 1966 — November 19, 2020
FAIRFIELD – Gregory grew up in Fairfield, Vt., until his family moved to Maine, but Fairfield remained the home of his heart. He continued to visit often and loved the beauty of every season Vermont had to offer.
Greg was an Equitable Advisors, Financial Professional, working in the financial world for over 20 years. He took great pride in providing his clients with guidance and resources to support their financial well-being.
Greg enjoyed hockey as a youth and loved outdoor activities like swimming, boating and social fishing. He was drawn to the peacefulness of the water and being surrounded by nature. Greg took pleasure in a home cooked meal, a good maple whiskey with friends, and a big steak and pie. He loved to laugh! The most important thing to Greg was family and friends; even though life took him far away at times, he held those he loved close in his heart. He was a devoted son to his mother Marj Griswold and his late father Fred Rexford.
Greg grew to love and maintain a strong relationship with his step father Jim Griswold. Greg adored his extended family. His friends remember him as fun and jolly, always positive and rarely unhappy. Even in times of trouble or loss he looked forward with a positive attitude and a faith that it would be okay. He was giving and kind and will be desperately missed by all who loved him.
He was 54 when he passed after a brief but valiant fight with cancer at his mother’s home surrounded by love, prayers and positive thoughts from all who loved him. He is at peace living on in our hearts and memories.
A Celebration Of Life will be held in the spring, in the Vermont he called home. Condolences may be shared with the family via email at: jimgriswald40@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to:
Foundation Fighting Blindness, 6925 Oakland Mills Road #701, Columbia, Maryland, 21045
John Leclair Foundation ℅ Mark McGinn, POB 405, St. Albans, Vermont 05478
