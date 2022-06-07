Westford, VT - Grace Katherine Riley, 21, died unexpectedly on June 2, 2022 due to accidental fentanyl poisoning. Grace was predeceased by her beloved grandmother, Zilda Deering of Bridport Vermont; and her sweet cousin, Richard Chaplin (Jessica Barnier) of Essex Vermont.
Grace was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. She leaves behind her parents, Scott and Amy Riley of Westford, Vermont; her little brother, Asa Riley also of Westford; her brother, Christopher Bougor (Sierra); and her nephew, Sonny from Aurora, Colorado. Grace leaves behind two sets of grandparents, Stephen and Doreen Goodrich of Littleton, Colorado and David and Betty Riley of Bainbridge, New York; uncle, Sean Goodrich (Claire) of Littleton, Colorado; uncle, Bryan Riley and aunt, Stacy Riley of Hinesburg, Vermont; and many cherished cousins and friends.
Grace graduated from BFA Fairfax High School in 2018 and attended CCV with coursework in psychology. It was Grace’s goal to complete her degree and become an addiction counselor. Grace was a unique blend of spitfire and kindness. She had an infectious laugh that could be heard from a great distance. Grace loved to play basketball and enjoyed her high school team as well as informal hoops beyond graduation. Grace was an artist who was fond of creating unique abstract portraits. She leaves behind many works of art to cherish. Grace loved fishing with her Daddy and Asa and cuddling up to binge the Office with her Mom. Grace enjoyed long boarding on the Burlington waterfront and singing songs in her car at the top of her lungs. Grace loved all animals but, especially, her Golden Trooper and her cat Callie. More than anything else Grace loved to play with her little brother Asa and always had time for him.
In honoring Grace’s wishes, we will forgo a formal funeral and have an informal gathering to celebrate her life. The gathering will be held on August 4th at The St. John’s Club in Burlington, Vermont. People are welcome to stop in any time between 5pm and 8pm to celebrate our sweet Gracie.
Grace will be forever missed, every second of every day~
Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Grace’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWaker.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Grace’s name to Jenna’s House, 117 St. Johns Rd, Johnson, VT 05656
