Gloria Mae (Young, Gillilan) Jefferson

Gloria Jefferson, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 15th @ Northwestern Medical Center. She was born June 3rd 1936, to Glenna Young and Arthur Ashline. She was adopted by Harry Gillilan when she was 10 years old. Gloria grew up in Franklin County and attended Saint Mary’s Catholic school.
Gloria found joy in traveling, staying in one place too long was unheard of. Anyone that knew Gloria, knew she had to be on the move. When she was home, she enjoyed the art of baking; GiGi’s Homemade Chocolates were a tasty treat in the early 80’s. As her children and grandchildren grew older, Gloria dedicated many years to students as a Foster Grandparent. When country music came on, she couldn’t help but dance and sing along. She loved to dance and spent some time as dance instructor for Arthur Murrays. She enjoyed sharing her longtime hobby of playing bingo with friends and family. Gloria frequented the casinos, win or lose, she always had a good time.
She leaves:
Two daughters, Jacquelene (Jackie) Jefferson of St. Albans, VT. Pene’ Jefferson of St. Albans, VT. Two sons, Sean Provencher of Fairfax, VT. Budd Jefferson and his wife Diane of Cape Coral, FL. As well as her beloved feline companion, Clay. Sister-in-law, Irma Duval of Fairfax, VT. Nine grandchildren, Nicole (Nicky) Drouin of CT., Lori Drouin of Richford, VT. Melissa (Missy) Yandow of Maryland, Melinda (Mindy) Jefferson of St. Albans VT, Matthew Nichols of Montgomery, VT, Alicia (Jefferson) Annazone, and her husband Richard (Ritchie) of Cape Coral, FL. Megan Jefferson of Richford, VT., Phillip Benoit and his wife Bobbiejo, of St. Albans VT and Brandon Jefferson of Cape Coral, FL. 19 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Two longtime friends Nancy Green of Highgate Center VT, and Betty (Blouin) Lumbra of St. Albans VT.
Predeceased by:
Mother, Glenna Fontaine, Father Arthur Ashline, and Stepfather Harry Gillilan. Brother, Armand Duval and two great granddaughters, K-Leigh Jefferson and Ava Annazone
Memorial Service to be held Sunday April 2nd @ 1:00 p.m.
St. Albans V.F.W. 353 Lake Street St. Albans, Vt.
Memorial contributions in Gloria’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
