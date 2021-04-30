It is with great sadness, the family of Gloria J. Clogston, age 74, announce that she passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Saint Albans. She was born in St. Albans, June 15, 1946 to Archie and Nora (Garrison) Boomhower. Gloria married Herbert George Clogston, Sr., September 01, 1964. Herb predeceased her, July 6, 1999. Gloria worked for many years as a Nurse Assistant, both for Franklin County Home Health and Verdelle Village Nursing Facility. After retiring from nursing care, she was the manager at the Switchyard Laundry Mat and Greers Laundry Mat. Gloria will be remembered for her dry sense of humor, her love of Bingo, her collection of angels, having her hair and nails done, jewelry, and especially her love for her grandchildren and family. Her "Phatboy" could do no wrong in her mind.
She is survived by six children, Herbert Clogston Jr. (April) of Richford, VT, Allan Clogston (Amy Boomhower), Jacob Clogston (Tina Rice), Don Clogston, Ethel Clogston, and Francis Clogston (Tonya Wells) all of Saint Albans, VT; twenty-four grandchildren; several great-grandchild; and one brother, Wayne Boomhower of Burlington, VT.
She is preceded in death by her husband Herbert, three siblings, Arthur Boomhower, Ramona Johnston, and David Boomhower.
A Remembrance Gathering and Interment will be held Tuesday, May 17, 2021at 11:00 AM in the Clogston lot at Greenwood Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495.
Arrangements are entrusted to her friends at Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Gloria may be shared with her family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
