MILTON MILLS, N.H. — Gloria Barrett Rogers, 84, of Milton Mills, N.H., passed away on February 15, 2020 due to complications from breast cancer. She was born in St. Albans on December 29, 1935 to the late Lola Barrett and Raymond Barrett, Sr.
Gloria is survived by her children Timothy (Lynn) Rogers of Swanton, Randy (Lisa Wright) Doyle of Milton Mills, N.H., Jodee (John) Bryce of Swanton, Merilea (Gerald) Adams of Lecanto, Fla., Darla (Dieter) Ley of Hernando, Fla., Shelley (Barry) Wiggin of Rochester, N.H., Patti Jean Doyle of Barrington, N.H., brothers Jackie of Plattsburgh, N.Y., Robert (Mary) of Seattle, Wash., John (Sharon) of Rush, N.Y., sister Patricia (Claude) Lussier of Swanton, 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Jamie Rogers, brother, Raymond Barrett, Jr., sister-in-law Joanne Barrett, grandchild Krystal Adams and longtime companion Rod Collins.
According to Gloria’s wishes, a family gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate her life, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in St. Albans. She wishes to be remembered with yellow roses.