Gloria Ann Larson (nee Peno), a St. Albans native, passed away in Bethesda, Md., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2021. Gloria was born May 21, 1931, at the family home on Farrar St. to William and Helena (Mayo) Peno. A graduate of Bellows Free Academy, she excelled in academics and helped lead the high school basketball team to the state championship.
After graduation, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked for the Voice of America and met her husband, Leon Morris Larson, a journalist. In addition to Leon and her parents, Gloria was predeceased by her sisters, June Stearns (Walla) and Janice Massa (Angelo); niece, Mary (Massa) Myers, her husband, Steven, and their children, Jade and MacAlister.
She is survived by four daughters: Tina Larson, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Laura Mulcahy (John), of Alexandria, Va., and Hong Kong, Ceri Danes (Mark), of Clive, Iowa, and Wendy Larson Carnemark (Jonas), of Bethesda, Md.; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three nephews and one niece. Details of a memorial service in Cape Charles, Va., will be announced once it is safe to gather.
Arrangements are being made by Fox Funeral Home in Temperanceville, Va. Memorial contributions can be made to Steven A. Myers and Mary Myers Scholarship Fund Trust, c/o Mark Massa, 7130 Old Farm Road, Littleton, CO 80128.
