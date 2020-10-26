MONTGOMERY CENTER – Gloria A. Longe, age 89, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Franklin County Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans.
She was born in Burlington on June 24, 1931 to the late Albert and Florence (Martin) Veillet.
Gloria attended school in Enosburg and graduated from EFHS in 1949. She married the love of her life, Alton Longe, on July 22,1950 and the two raised seven children. She flourished as a stay-at-home mom and enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens, dancing while listening to old time country western music, baking, canning, going out to eat, completing puzzles, and most importantly, decorating and preparing for each holiday she spent with her cherished family. Gloria was admired for her independence and will be remembered for wearing her heart on her sleeve. Recently she received Jesus as her Savior and that brought her much peace.
She is survived by her children, Gary Longe and his wife Melissa of Swanton, Vicki Lombardo and her husband Albert of Freehold, N.J., Peggy Longe of Tulsa, Okla., Nancy Longe and her husband Alan Russell of Highgate, Terry Longe and his wife Delores of Champlain, N.Y., Ricky Longe and his wife Sherree of Richford, and Tammy Longe of Grand Haven, Mich.; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many friends she met throughout her life. Besides her parents, Gloria was predeceased by her husband of 49 years Alton Longe; grandson, Joshua Erno; step-father, Eugene Raymond; and companion of five years John Deuso.
A Life Celebration will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 65 Canada St, Swanton, VT 05488.
For those who wish, contributions in Gloria’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health, 3 Home Health Cir # 1, St Albans City, VT 05478.
Please visit the Goss Life Celebration Homes website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com.
